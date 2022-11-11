LCSO busts five for drug crimes

Nov. 11—Lauderdale County deputies were hard at work this past week with the arrests of five people for suspected drug crimes.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Bobby Ray Goins, 63, was arrested and booked into jail on Nov. 3 on two counts of introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

Goins, a former detention officer with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, was indicted by a grand jury in two cases for allegedly smuggling oxycodone into the jail. His bond was set at $2,500 for each count or $5,000 total.

In a separate incident, deputies arrested John Bentley Poisso Jr., 64, for multiple drug offenses after he was indicted by the grand jury for sale of a controlled substance.

Calhoun said members of the East Mississippi Drug Task Force went to Poisso's residence on Monday, Nov. 7, to arrest him. While there, he said, deputies found more drugs leading to further charges.

"In the course of the investigation he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine," he said.

Poisso was also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent and probation violation. He is being held without bond.

Calhoun said deputies also arrested Jennifer Leeanne Wheat, 27, at the scene and charged her with possession of methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $25,000.

An investigation involving Poisso is ongoing, Calhoun said, and deputies served a search warrant on his residence Thursday to look for additional evidence in the case.

In a third incident, deputies arrested Murphy Culpepper, 62, and daughter Jessica Cerese Culpepper, 40, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Calhoun said.

Murphy Culpepper was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, with bond set a $75,000.

Jessica Culpepper was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of sale of methamphetamine and failure to pay justice court. Her bond was set at $125,882.