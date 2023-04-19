LCSO confirms homicide investigation in Pine Manor, says its an isolated incident

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed deputies are investigating a homicide on Fifth Avenue in Pine Manor, a Fort Myers neighborhood, on Wednesday morning.

About 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office was alerted of a body on the street, Marceno said during a livestreamed press conference.

When authorities arrived, Marceno said, they found a man who died from a gunshot wound.

Marceno said the incident is isolated. He asks that anyone with information come forward.

Jail records indicate a suspect was not in custody before publication Wednesday morning.

