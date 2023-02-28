LCSO confiscates weapon, drugs found on Tallahassee high school campus

A weapon and drugs were found in a car parked on a Tallahassee high school campus Tuesday morning.

Michael Bryan, principal of Leon High School, said Leon County sheriff's deputies confiscated the weapon and drugs "quickly without risk to students or staff," in an email sent to parents at 9:45 a.m.

LCSO is currently working on a press release about the incident. Information on the type of weapon and drugs found in the vehicle was not available.

This is at least the sixth incident of a weapon found on school grounds since the beginning of the school year and the second weapon found on Leon High School campus in 2023.

According to the Leon County School District code of conduct, the discipline for possession of a weapon on campus is expulsion.

Other recent cases of guns on Leon County school grounds

In February, a Fairview Middle School student brought a loaded a Smith & Wesson 9mm to school. The student said he took it from a family member's home.

In January, LCSO arrested 17-year-old Leon High School student for allegedly bringing a stolen Glock 48 handgun to school campus.

In October, a Godby High School student was arrested after being caught with loaded gun on campus.

In early September, another Godby student was arrested after he was caught with a loaded 9mm handgun and marijuana in his backpack. Days later, a 17-year-old Leon High School student was arrested after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack.

And in late August, a Leon County school resource deputy arrested a 14-year-old, who had a loaded gun in his jacket during a Friday night football game between Lincoln and Godby at Gene Cox Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Weapon, drugs found on Leon County high school campus