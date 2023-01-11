LCSO continuing investigation into driver accused of attempting traffic stops

Jan. 11—Details are sketchy surrounding the status of a person who apparently was impersonating a police officer over the weekend.

Information from Laurel Sheriff's Deputy and Public Affairs Officer Gilbert Acciardo indicates that the driver and vehicle sporting blue lights and pulling over vehicles in the south Laurel area had been identified as of Monday evening.

The individual's name has not been released at press time.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office posted a photo Sunday of a vehicle that was reported to be equipped with blue lights.

On the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, it states that the individual is not a police officer and advised that motorists should not stop if the vehicle attempted to pull them over.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges had been filed and the investigation was continuing, according to Sheriff's officials.