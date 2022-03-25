LCSO corrections officer charged with child porn, obscene telephone contact with child

A Leon County Sheriff's Office correctional officer was arrested on child pornography charges in February, according to court records.

James Linton, 59, was taken into custody by an LCSO deputy on charges of computer pornography and obscene telephone contact with a child on Feb. 25 before he was brought to DeKalb, Georgia, according to the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office, which headed the investigation.

He bonded out two days later, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Leon County Jail, Leon County Detention Facility Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

The arrest occurred at the Leon County Sheriff's Office after the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office notified LCSO that they had two warrants out for Linton's arrest.

He began working for the Leon County Detention Facility in September of 1992, according to LCSO spokesperson Angela Green.

"LCSO coordinated with authorities in Dekalb County regarding his arrest," LCSO said in a statement.

At the time of his arrest — the same day he elected as his retirement — Linton was a correctional officer in the Leon County Detention Facility’s Medical Unit.

Green noted that he was on approved leave at the time of his arrest and in the state's Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP). According to this program, after reaching 30 years, employees can set aside retirement funds over five years. After that point, staffers can retire.

Green said any determination of benefits would ultimately be up to the state.

The Democrat has requested incident reports and affidavits related to Linton's arrest.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: LCSO arrests correctional officer on child pornography charges