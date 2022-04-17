LCSO deputies dispatched after body found in Lehigh Acres on Sunday morning

Deputies investigate on Dale Ave. N, in Lehigh Acres, after a body was found in a car Sunday, April 17.

Lee County sheriff's deputies were dispatched Sunday to Lehigh Acres, between Dale Avenue North and Ordnance Road, after a body was found in a car.

Early Sunday afternoon, the area remained blocked off with crime scene tape as deputies continued to investigate.

Deputies at the scene said they couldn't provide any additional details, citing an active investigation.

Neighbors driving past the scene expressed shock.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

