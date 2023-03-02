LCSO: Elkmont man arrested after asking for a 'little girl' on Facebook

Mar. 1—An Elkmont man remains in the Limestone County Detention Center charged with eight counts of possession of obscene matter and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. Ricky Davis Grimes, 57 of Elkmont, was arrested Limestone County Sheriff's Office Investigators after a search warrant was executed at Grimes' residence.

LCSO received a tip Jan. 20, 2023, that Grimes had made a disturbing post in a Facebook group. Grimes' asked the group if anyone had a "little girl" for him. Grimes also indicated that he was holding a 13-year-old child while seeking another, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators with the LCSO quickly obtained a warrant to search Grimes' residence the same day as receiving the tip. While Investigators did not locate a child at Grimes' home, they did collect electronic items. They began working to recover evidence from the items which revealed images of child pornography.

Due to the findings, investigators obtained warrants for Grimes' arrest. Investigators executed an additional search warrant at his residence on Feb. 28, 2023, where they located other electronic devices.

Probable cause was found to arrest Grimes and he remains in Limestone County Detention Center on a $62,000 bond. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are possible.

"I would like to commend my investigators for thoroughly investigating these alleged disturbing crimes against children. I also want to thank those in our community who reported Grimes's Facebook post. Aas always, if you see something, say something," Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.