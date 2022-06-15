LCSO investigates Springfield Apartments shooting; person in custody

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in northwest Tallahassee, according to spokeswoman Angela Green.

The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. at Springfield Apartments — the location of at least five shootings within the last two years.

No one was injured in Wednesday's shooting at 1700 Joe Louis Street, though someone connected to the shooting was taken into custody, Green said. No charges have been filed, as of Wednesday afternoon.

She could not go into more detail as it is an open and active investigation.

The scene of a shooting being investigated by the Leon County Sheriff's Office Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Springfield Apartment's recent history of violence

In late January, a shooting near Springfield Apartments left a man with serious injuries.

Earlier in the month, one man was shot and injured outside the same complex after a verbal argument escalated.

Springfield Apartments — owned and operated by the Tallahassee Housing Authority — was also the site of a few shootings in 2020 and 2019 that left at least three people injured and two dead.

Coverage of shooting tied to the apartment complex:

There have been 65 shootings in Tallahassee this year, resulting in 39 injuries and 12 deaths, according to a running count of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat.

