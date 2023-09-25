LCSO investigating a second home invasion, shooting incident that left a man injured

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating another home invasion and shooting that left a man injured early Monday.

Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to a report of a home invasion in the 4600 block of Cypress Point Road, according to an LCSO incident report. They were unable to find a suspect.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation," LCSO said. "Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of Cypress Point Road and Springhill Road is asked to contact LSCO's Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300."

The 25-year-old victim was suffering from a gunshot wound when deputies arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital. As of Monday afternoon, there is no update on his condition.

The shooting happened less than two hours before an unrelated incident in which a Tallahassee police officer was shot and injured by suspects in a home invasion at an apartment complex off West Tharpe Street.

The officer was shot in what Chief Lawrence Revell described as an "ambush." Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to identify three suspects in connection to that case. Two individuals have been detained to determine whether they were involved in the incident, TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt said.

This investigation into the officer shooting is also still open and active.

LCSO spokesperson Angela Green said these two cases are separate and not connected.

The two home invasions are a continuation of a violent summer in Florida's capital city. Since June, the city has endured three separate double homicides, three murders in a single 24-hour span and five accidental shootings — three of them fatal — in about two weeks' time.

So far this year in the capital city and county, there have been at least 72 serious shootings leading to 19 deaths — 14 of them since June — and at least 58 injuries, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence. There have also been two fatal stabbings this summer.

Elena Barrera at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon County Sheriff's Office investigates another home invasion, shooting