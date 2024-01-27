LCSO launches 'death investigation' after finding man and woman dead in home

The Leon County Sheriff's Office has launched a death investigation after finding a man and a woman dead inside a residence in northeast Tallahassee.

On Thursday at 5 p.m., LCSO deputies responded to "a welfare check" in the 1300 block of Gateshead Circle off Buck Lake Road.

"Upon arrival, LCSO deputies gained entry to the home and discovered a deceased man and woman," LCSO wrote in an emailed update Friday at 7:20 p.m.

LCSO spokesperson Angela Green was unable to provide any other details about the circumstances of the deaths and was unable to say if foul play was involved. She said she notified the public of the incident when she was "authorized to release the information."

The agency's Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and continues to investigate.

"The preliminary investigation has determined there is no threat to the public," LCSO wrote.

Green said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday afternoon. She said she would try to provide more information later this weekend or Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact LCSO’s Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300.

