LCSO makes arrest for undocumented catalytic converters

Jul. 22—The Limestone County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation at "L & C Converters" that led to two arrests.

Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said many people "have expressed concerns about the business."

"The business operates as a secondary metal recycler purchasing catalytic converters," the Sheriff said in a press release to The News Courier. "Captain Caleb Durden and Investigator Steven Ferguson observed several individuals completing transactions with the business owner, Jimmy Lee Free Jr."

"Per Alabama law, it is unlawful for a secondary metals recycler to purchase catalytic converters that are not part of an entire motor vehicle unless a copy of verifiable documentation in addition to a signed statement is provided to the secondary metals recycler that the seller is the owner of the property," according to the release.

The investigators could see 36 catalytic converters. Free did not have documentation for any of them.

"Failure to comply with this law is a class B felony and could result in up to 20 years in prison," according to the release.

Free was arrested on 36 counts of ownership documentation required for catalytic converter purchase.

His bond is set at $180,000 but he is also on probation and faces revocation, according to the release.

During the investigation, officers saw Gary Joseph Swearinger delivering converters to Free. According to the release, "Swearinger had a warrant with Athens Police Department and was detained."

Swearinger was in possession of marijuana, meth, pills, and fentanyl and was charged with 3 counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana. His bond is $8500.