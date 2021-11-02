LCSO: One killed in Lester in weekend shooting

Nov. 1—A shooting taking place on Saturday, Oct. 30, led to the death of one individual at the hands of his brother, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 10765 Craigs Chapel Road on a property dispute report on Oct. 30.

At approximately 2:05 p.m., Jason Chad Turner called to report that his brother, George Michael Turner, was on his property. Jason confronted George with a weapon and shot him twice, resulting in his death. Jason was taken into custody without issue, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A team of investigators responded and investigated the scene. During the investigation, probable cause was found to charge Jason Chad Turner with murder.

"I would like to give my sincerest condolences to the family," Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said in a statement. "I would also like to thank my department for their professionalism during their response and investigation of this matter."

Turner, of Lester, is currently being held in the Limestone County Detention Center, charged with murder. A judge has not set a bond at this time.

The Athens News Courier will update this story as more information becomes available.