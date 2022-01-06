LCSO: One person shot dead after reported road rage incident in North Tallahassee

One person is dead and another in custody after a reported road rage incident in North Tallahassee.

Few details were immediately available, but a Leon County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said "an altercation between drivers led to a vehicle collision, followed by shots being fired."

"One person was fatally wounded and another driver has been taken into custody," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

The scene outside a Circle K at Thomasville and Bannerman roads after a reported road rage incident ended in the shooting death of one man.

LCSO was called to the area near Thomasville and Bannerman roads shortly after 5 p.m. Photos from the scene showed deputies at the Circle K gas station there.

Northbound traffic initially was backed up as emergency vehicles converged on the scene, but began flowing soon after investigators established a perimeter around the crime scene.

A Tallahassee Democrat reporter is at the scene. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for details.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee road rage incident leads to fatal shooting, LCSO reports