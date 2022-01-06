LCSO: One person shot dead after reported road rage incident in North Tallahassee
One person is dead and another in custody after a reported road rage incident in North Tallahassee.
Few details were immediately available, but a Leon County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said "an altercation between drivers led to a vehicle collision, followed by shots being fired."
"One person was fatally wounded and another driver has been taken into custody," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.
LCSO was called to the area near Thomasville and Bannerman roads shortly after 5 p.m. Photos from the scene showed deputies at the Circle K gas station there.
Northbound traffic initially was backed up as emergency vehicles converged on the scene, but began flowing soon after investigators established a perimeter around the crime scene.
A Tallahassee Democrat reporter is at the scene. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for details.
