LCSO says 'no foul play' after inmate's death; at least fourth death since August tied to jail

Leon County Jail, Leon County Detention Facility Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate Friday after he died in a local hospital.

James Reed, 54, was brought to the hospital on March 3 after "officers found him unresponsive in his cell," according to an LCSO press release. "No foul play is suspected."

The Sheriff's Office's Violent Crimes Unit is heading the investigation, "as standard procedure for any death that occurs while in custody," wrote spokesperson Angela Green. An autopsy is pending, she added.

Leon County Jail, Leon County Detention Facility Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

"The death of any Leon County citizen is unfortunate and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Reed," Green wrote in a statement.

Reed was arrested by LCSO deputies in early January on burglary charges. Soon after his mental health was evaluated by Dr. Raychel Powers and submitted to the second Judicial Circuit of Florida by Feb. 6, according to court records.

The goal of the evaluation was to determine if Reed was competent enough to move forward with legal proceedings like hearings, a trial or sentencing.

Leon County Jail

The evaluation was not available to view, and Powers' assistant could not tell a reporter what the findings were, citing HIPPA.

The hearing focused on his mental health was set for Feb. 15 before it was pushed to March 1 and lastly April 12.

It is unclear why the hearing — which may have resulted in Reed being sent to a mental health facility — was delayed.

Neither Reed's public defender, Robert Karst, nor State Attorney Jack Campbell were immediately available to comment on the delay.

Public Defender Jessica Yeary said she could not comment because of attorney, client privilege and rules of confidentiality.

"We are devastated by this loss and continue to advocate for the support, resources, counseling and treatment that our clients and their families deserve," she wrote in a statement to the Democrat. "But as we are seeing, incarceration remains a primary means of addressing widespread mental health issues in our community."

Story continues

Since the mid 1990s, Reed has been in and out of different mental health facilities including Florida State Hospital and the Apalachee Center.

In 2001, he was found not guilty of a burglary charge for reasons of insanity and he was subsequently committed to the North Florida Treatment Center in Gainesville. In 2017, he was found not guilty of parole violation for what the defense council described as "a major mental illness" and sent for treatment at the Apalachee Center.

A family representative, who did not want to be named, said the entire Reed family is in disbelief over the death of James, whom they knew as "Jimmy."

"'He was found unresponsive?' Yeah, we're not buying that," he said Monday. "There's so many questions that need to be answered ... we're not giving up until we find out exactly what happened."

An autopsy report from the medical examiner's office is pending and has been requested by the Democrat.

At least the fourth death investigation since August

This marks at least the fourth inmate death within the Leon County Detention Facility in the last year. In each of these cases the inmates have been found "unresponsive" in their cells.

In early December, Milton Yates, a 35-year-old inmate was found "unresponsive" in his cell. In their initial new release on Yates' death, LCSO said no foul play was suspected. However, no new information has been released about his death.

Three months earlier, the Sheriff's Office began an investigation after another inmate, Phyllis Brown, was found unresponsive in her cell. Her cause of death has not been released.

A month before that, Liam McCaffrey was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare where he later died after a nurse found him "unresponsive," according to a field report obtained by the Democrat.

He was suffering from COVID-19, the report said. However, like Brown, Yates and Reed, his exact cause of death remains unknown. The Democrat has resubmitted public records requests for incident and autopsy reports regarding each of these inmate death investigations.

Coverage of inmate deaths:

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: LCSO investigating after inmate death; no foul play suspected