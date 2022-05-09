LCSO on scene of barricaded subject in San Carlos Park, causing traffic to reroute

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded Monday afternoon to a barricaded subject near Camellia Road and San Carlos Boulevard in San Carlos Park. Deputies closed a section of San Carlos Blvd.

Lee County Sheriff's Office rerouted afterschool traffic in San Carlos Park as deputies confronted a barricaded man Monday afternoon.

Deputies diverted traffic from San Carlos Boulevard at Camellia Road to Columbine Road beginning before 4 p.m.

The yard in the single-family home community was filled with discarded household items. Patrol cars filled the driveway and lined the street in front of the home.

More crime news: LCSO arrests woman linked to Canal Street drug bust, charges her with distribution, possession

By the way: Cape Coral police: Mom, 27-year-old son reported missing on Mother's Day; both found safe

A nearby neighbor said she knows the man.

"He's a very nice man," Carol Gilberti said, identifying the man as David Aguer. "He helped me with some electrical work."

She said she sees him from time to time walking to and from the store.

"He was very sweet," she said. "He's never hurt anybody."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates at News-Press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: LCSO confronts barricaded man in San Carlos Park, rerouting traffic