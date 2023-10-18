LCSO: Seven staff members disciplined for August undocumented use of force incident

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno fired three employees and disciplined four others involved in an Aug. 11 arrest and its aftermath.

The incident involves three deputies, one sergeant, one captain and two correction bureau supervisors. The sheriff's office said some used excessive force during an arrest more than two months ago, while others failed to document it.

On Tusday, Sheriff Carmine Marceno wrote in a statement, he was provided information Monday about an Aug. 11 arrest on Palm Beach Boulevard.

Marceno said the arrest was not properly reported and documented.

He said that when he became aware of the unreported use of force resulting from the Aug. 11 arrest, he directed the Major Crimes Unit and Internal Affairs Division to open separate investigations into the matter.

Marceno said that specific details, events, and evidence from the internal affairs investigation coincides with an active criminal investigation, and added they will be released as the investigation allows.

Three Lee County deputies fired; four disciplined

Here are the deputies involved:

Sgt. Christopher Meyers was investigated for improper conduct involving the use of non-deadly force, contrary to rules and regulations procedure; improper conduct related to unbecoming conduct; improper conduct related to untruthfulness in proceedings or reports; and general proficiency related to job knowledge and performance.

Deputy Bradley Davidson was investigated for improper conduct related to unbecoming conduct; general proficiency related to job knowledge and performance; and improper conduct related to untruthfulness in proceedings or reports.

Deputy Alexander Ricci was investigated for improper conduct related to unbecoming conduct; general proficiency related to job knowledge and performance; and improper conduct related to untruthfulness in proceedings or reports.

Marceno fired Ricci, Davidson and Meyers.

Four Lee County deputies either demoted or suspended

In addition to the three terminations, Capt. John Desrosiers, the watch commander on scene, was demoted to deputy for failure to ensure the incident was documented, Marceno said.

Deputy Frank Marchetti was given notice of suspension for 10 days without pay for conduct unbecoming and job knowledge and performance.

While not directly related to the arrest, Marceno said, two additional corrections bureau supervisors have been given notice of suspension for three days without pay. He added that Lt. Vincent Amoroso and Sgt. Patrick Harrold failed to perform their duties, causing delay in reporting the incident.

At least five other Lee County deputies have been fired or arrested this year across four different cases.

