LCSO: Shooting near North Monroe Walmart, one person injured

A man was shot near the Walmart Supercenter on North Monroe Street Friday evening, according to a Leon County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

He is injured and currently hospitalized, a Sheriff's Office watch commander later told the Democrat, and another person is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Investigators roped off an area directly in front of the Walmart near the entrance. Inside of that roped off area was a City Taxi.

Details of what happened weren't immediately available. One passer-by reported seeing police and fire vehicles as well as ambulances, and what appeared to be people on the ground.

Since the new year, there had been at least seven shootings in the capital city, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Democrat.

These shootings have caused at least five injuries and three deaths.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

