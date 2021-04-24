LCSO: Suspect swindled grandmother to purchase furniture, house

Apr. 23—A Rogersville woman is facing several charges after local companies reported she used stolen checks and fraudulent documents to buy a house and furnish it, records show.

Olivia Muse Hollon, 42, is accused of using the documents to purchase a house valued at around $500,000, then stealing checks from her 93-year-old grandmother to purchase nearly $10,000 in furniture for the home, Limestone County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Michelle Williamson said Friday.

Williamson said a search of the home recovered all of the furniture, and an investigation into the thefts is ongoing.

Hollon was arrested Wednesday and released on bond Thursday, records show. She is charged with one count of identity theft, two counts of third-degree forgery and four counts of first-degree theft by deception. The four counts stem from the house and furniture purchases, as well as the theft of "utilities, cleaning, etc.," according to court records.

Not the 1st time

Records show Hollon was indicted by a Limestone County grand jury on two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument. According to the indictment, Hollon had a fake letter made to appear as if it was from a local bank, saying the bank would release $170,000 to her.

The other document involved a Decatur attorney managing a transaction for the same amount, the indictment says.

Hollon was arrested on the charges in September 2019 and indicted three months later. Her arraignment was postponed several times and last set for January of this year, court records show.