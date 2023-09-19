LCWM Elementary recognized as National Blue Ribbon School

Sep. 19—LAKE CRYSTAL — Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Elementary School is among nine Minnesota schools to be named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools with the honor annually and this year awarded the title to 353 schools across the country.

The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments.

The Department of Education recognizes schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates.

Lake Crystal was nominated in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category, which are schools among their state's highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

The other category is Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools, which are among their state's highest-performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school's student groups and all students.