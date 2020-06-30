LCX and LunarCRUSH Announce Partnership to Provide Advanced Crypto Market Insights

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LCX and LunarCRUSH have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a long term partnership to provide advanced crypto market insights for security tokens and compliant digital assets.

LunarCRUSH crypto market data gathers real-time and historical insights from hundreds of sources and social media channels worldwide. LCX and LunarCRUSH have entered into this strategic partnership to provide the data it needs to make smarter trading and investment decisions for the crypto market.

The agreement brings together two influential technology companies serving the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry: LCX, the new category leader in tokenization of assets, and LunarCRUSH, the social data science company for crypto markets.

LCX's clients will soon have access to real-time social signals and community insights directly at LCX Terminal trading interface. This advanced analytics capability will measure trading, price and social media data and will provide insights that include the most critical metrics such as volume, social and influencer engagement and quantitative sentiment analysis.

Furthermore, LunarCRUSH and LCX agreed to combine their technology and knowledge to deliver advanced market analytics for security tokens and other compliant digital assets as well. The goal is to deliver community insights, research, background information, historical and real-time market data to crypto investors and traders.

"The market of digital assets needs more transparency. Working with LunarCRUSH on security tokens will simplify the process of evaluating digital assets, analyzing token fundamentals, and understanding industry trends," said Monty C. M. Metzger, CEO and Founder of LCX.

"We are excited to work with LCX to bring the power of social insights to even more people and to power the next generation of cryptocurrencies," said Joe Vezzani, CEO and Founder of LunarCRUSH. "This partnership will enable us to accelerate the development of key insights into newly issued security tokens and deliver vital information every investor needs."

About LunarCRUSH:

Unlike traditional stock markets, cryptocurrencies do not have earnings reports or 10-Ks. Markets are open 24/7 and are truly global. Cryptocurrencies are valued based on the traction and community they build. The community is built on social media. LunarCRUSH helps investors make better decisions by tracking the community each cryptocurrency is building through beautiful dashboards and real-time data analysis.

https://lunarcrush.com

About LCX:

LCX is a financial services company that focuses on tokenization of assets, security token offerings and advanced trading tools. LCX Terminal is a sophisticated crypto trading platform to manage your portfolio across all major cryptocurrency exchanges on one single user-interface. LCX STO Launchpad will be the new issuing platform for security tokens, while LCX Exchange aims to become the preferred marketplace for compliant digital assets. LCX is headquartered in Liechtenstein and is operating in accordance with the new Blockchain laws and regulations.

www.LCX.com

