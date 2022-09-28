Police have identified a man found dead in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in a central Lubbock alley, calling his death a homicide and asking the public for information.

Officers were initially called at 4:17 p.m. on Tuesday to assist the City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste department regarding a vehicle blocking the alley in the 2600 block of 46th street, according to a statement from LPD. When officers arrived, they discovered 50 year-old Robert Stewart in the vehicle.

EMS arrived on scene and pronounced Stewart dead. Police on Wednesday confirmed Stewart's death is being investigated as a homicide, but did not immediately release additional details about the circumstances.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police ID man found dead in alley, investigate as homicide