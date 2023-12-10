LDS church members excited for new apostle

TechCrunch

Before joining Uber as chief security officer in 2015, Joe Sullivan served for two years as a federal prosecutor with the United States Department of Justice, where he specialized in computer hacking and IP issues. More than 20 years after joining the U.S. government to help organizations defend against the so-called bad guys, Sullivan found himself on the other side of the justice system. In May this year, Sullivan was sentenced to three years probation.