LDS dedicates new temple in Okinawa, Japan

Lyft is introducing a "more affordable sort of higher-end ride" in an attempt to offer ride-hail products that customers actually want, CEO David Risher said Wednesday during the company's third-quarter earnings call. The move comes after Lyft has been successful, by some metrics, in regaining market share from Uber by slashing its ride-hail fares. In Q3, Lyft reported 22.4 million active riders, up from 21.5 million in the second quarter, and increased gross bookings of around $3.6 million.