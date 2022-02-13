🌱 Le Café Joséphine + Chevron Employees Return To Office

Happy Monday, Houston! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

Sunny and milder. High: 67 Low: 47.

Here are the top stories in Houston today:

1. Le Café Joséphine has replaced Neo Baguette at 201 East 20th St. The store rebranded to address confusion about it being a bakery that sold baguettes. The new name pays homage to general manager-owner Noor Chaabi's mother. (Houston CultureMap)

2. Thousands of Chevron employees in Houston are expected to return to the office for the first time since the pandemic started this week, originally delayed due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The return could bring traffic back to downtown. (Houston Chronicle)

3. A Houston area high school coach is recovering after getting chased down and attacked by a group of students on Thursday after outside outside Langham Creek High School. "They should be ashamed of themselves," said Keisha Wisniewski, a parent. "They should be in jail. That’s horrible." (Fox 26 Houston)

4. An infant is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in west Harris County on Sunday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened in the 6600 block of Cunningham Road near W. Little York. (KHOU 11)

5. One person died in a hit-and-run crash that started as a two vehicle accident on the West Sam Houston Tollway around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say one car rear ended the other before both vehicles pulled over to the side of the freeway. (ABC 13)

Today in Houston:

Free Valentine’s Day Dessert At Flying Biscuit Cafe Memorial City. (7:00 AM)

HAIS Theater Collective At Houston Academy for International Studies. (3:30 PM)

Valentine's Days At Fielding's Local. (5:00 PM)

Valentine Dance At YES Prep Southside Secondary. (6:00 PM)

"Songs Of Sinatra" Valentine Day Concert & Cocktails At Event Space Unlimited. (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Show your love for the environment with City of Houston Solid Waste Management on Valentine's Day and recycle . Cartons are accepted in curbside recycling programs . (recycle clean and dry food containers). (Facebook)

The 9th location of Houston Methodist will be in Cypress , master-planned fo r 400 beds and modeled after previously built hospitals: Houston Methodist West and Houston Methodist The Woodlands . (Houston Chronicle)

Check out this sunrise over over Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier. (Twitter)

