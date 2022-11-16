Le Center man receives probation for sexual conduct charge

Nov. 15—LE CENTER — A Le Center man received two years of supervised probation Tuesday related to a gross misdemeanor nonconsensual sexual conduct charge.

Alex Leonardo Brito-Matom, 34, was initially charged in August 2020 after being accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl in Le Sueur County, according to a criminal complaint.

Brito-Matom received a stay of adjudication as part of his sentencing Tuesday, indicating his conviction will be dismissed if he successfully completes probation.

His probation terms include undergoing and following recommendations from a psychological-sexual evaluation, having no contact with the victim and remaining law abiding.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola