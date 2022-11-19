Le Center man sentenced in murder case

Nov. 19—LE CENTER — The rural Le Center man who killed his father in 2021 will serve at least 15 years in prison.

Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 27, was sentenced Friday in Le Sueur County District Court.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in September after confessing to repeatedly stabbing Bruce Alan Traxler, 64, in January 2021.

An arson charge, related to him setting the family home on fire after the murder, was dismissed.

Wills-Traxler reportedly drove off from the scene and was located hours later at the intersection of Highways 169 and 60. He told investigators he had been scared of his father during an argument.

His murder case included contrasting findings about whether he was competent to stand trial. An examiner in April 2021 found him incompetent due to mental illness, but a follow-up examination deemed him competent in October.

Wills-Traxler's maximum sentence is 306 months, or 25 years and six months, at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. If he commits no disciplinary offenses, his sentence will be 204 months, or 17 years, in prison, minus the 664 days credited to him for time already served — coming out to just over 15 years.

He'd spend the remaining one-third of his sentence on supervised release.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola