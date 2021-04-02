UPDATE: Le Center murder suspect found incompetent

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·2 min read

Apr. 2—LE CENTER — A rural Le Center man accused of murdering his father has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 26, will stay in the Le Sueur County Jail pending civil commitment proceedings and then transfer to a state mental health facility.

Wills-Traxler is accused of fatally stabbing his father, Bruce Alan Traxler, 64, and then setting fire to their residence outside of Le Center in January.

He was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson. The criminal case was suspended during a review hearing Friday in Le Sueur County District Court

A state forensic examiner found Wills-Traxler incompetent to participate in his defense. Prosecutor Daniel Vlieger of the Minnesota Attorney General's Office and Assistant Public Defender Richard Ohlenberg told Judge Patrick Biren they did not object to the finding.

When Biren asked Wills-Traxler if he understood what was happening Friday, the defendant responded: "Yep."

The criminal case is now suspended indefinitely and Wills-Traxler is being referred to civil commitment court.

A review hearing in the criminal case is scheduled for October.

A relative who lived next door to Wills-Traxler and his father called 911 after finding the residence adjacent to Traxler's Hunting Preserve on fire on Jan. 23. The relative told first responders Wills-Traxler wasn't getting along with his father and he suspected "Hardy did something," court documents say.

Wills-Traxler drove away from the fire and twice confessed to strangers before he was captured, the charges said.

He reportedly stopped a snowplow driver in Mankato and told him he killed his father. A few hours later a group of snowmobilers in Watonwan County reported Wills-Traxler drove up to them. He reportedly had a knife, made a reference to the Bible and told them he killed his father.

He was stopped driving near the junction of Highways 169 and 60 and taken into custody without incident.

Wills-Traxler allegedly told investigators he stabbed his father "a bunch of different times." He said his father stared at him, they argued and his father hit him in the shoulder.

He reportedly said he washed the blood off his hands, gathered some of his belongings, placed a pillow on a stove burner to start the fire and left. He told investigators he was sorry but he "had to get out of there" to get on with his life, the charges said.

An autopsy found that Bruce Traxler died from blood loss from multiple wounds that struck multiple organs.

Recommended Stories

  • Nicola Sturgeon attacks 'gambler' Salmond - then says referendum must be held during Covid recovery

    Nicola Sturgeon has lashed out at Alex Salmond for being a "gambler" - then set out plans for an independence referendum while Scotland is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. The First Minister said her former mentor, whom for years she asked Scots to trust to lead to independence, "backs the horses on a near daily basis" and was asking voters to "gamble on the outcome of this election" with his new Alba Party. Despite Mr Salmond's offer to work with her to achieve an independence "super-majority" in the Holyrood chamber, she said him setting up a separate party was not "a friendly gesture on Mr Salmond's part towards the SNP." Challenged that this was the same Alex Salmond that she had asked voters to support in the 2014 referendum and election after election, Ms Sturgeon said: "The point I'm making is about how he's behaving now. I trusted Alex Salmond for a long, long time." The First Minister said her planned independence referendum would happen after Scotland is out of the "acute phase" of the pandemic, a term she defined as world leaders telling their populations about ongoing mass fatalities. However, she said the separation vote would happen in the subsequent "recovery phase". Ms Sturgeon confirmed in an election TV debate this week she wanted the referendum to be held by the end of 2023.

  • Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny say he's lost 8kg due to sleep deprivation

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Thursday he had lost 8kg in prison before even beginning a hunger strike, something they blamed on guards depriving him of sleep even as the prison service defended his treatment in custody. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, went on hunger strike on Wednesday to try to force the prison holding him to give him proper medical care for what he said was acute pain in his back and legs. The opposition politician whose release the West has demanded said last week that guards were waking him up every hour at night and that his appeals for medical care were being ignored.

  • Nicola Sturgeon dismisses Alex Salmond's demand to be included in Holyrood election TV debates

    Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed Alex Salmond's demand to be included in TV leaders' debates for the Holyrood election by suggesting his new Alba Party is too small to qualify. The First Minister said she does not get to decide who takes part in TV debates but she could not see how his party could meet the criteria set by broadcasters. In another jibe directed at her former mentor, she said he would be disappointed by the number of SNP defections to his party, with only two MPs and no MSPs jumping ship. Ms Sturgeon said she did not want to spend "too much time talking about a party that doesn't look, on early polling, as if it's going to get any MSPs elected". But she also attacked Mr Salmond's claim that Alba and the SNP could together win a "super-majority" in the Holyrood chamber by manipulating the voting system, with nationalists voting SNP in their constituencies and for his party on the regional list. He claimed this strategy could deliver a Holyrood chamber with 70 per cent of MSPs backing separation, despite this only being supported by around half the population. Ms Sturgeon said he cannot "bulldoze" his way to Scottish separation, with the Alba Party likely to put off undecided former No voters. She added: "If anything, (it) hinders the independence cause".

  • Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

    A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife, law enforcement officials said. (April 2)

  • Clear Channel Outdoor, Babcock & Wilcox See Activist Action

    Ares Management lifted its stake in outdoor-advertising firm Clear Channel Outdoor. Vintage Capital essentially exited a position in energy-services firm Babcock & Wilcox.

  • Gang attack in Haiti neighborhood leaves bodies, homes charred

    They arrived unannounced, brandishing heavy artillery as they scaled the rooftops of houses, firing shots and setting homes ablaze.

  • Piece of SpaceX rocket debris lands at Washington state farm

    A piece of burning rocket debris seen streaking across the Pacific Northwest sky last week crashed on a farm in eastern Washington state, authorities said. The approximately 5-foot (1.5-meter) composite-overwrapped pressure vessel used for storing helium left a nearly 4-inch (10.16-centimeter) dent in the ground, Grant County sheriff’s spokesman Kyle Foreman said. The National Weather Service in Seattle has said the widely reported bright objects in the sky on March 25 were remnants of the second stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket leaving comet-like trails as they burned up upon reentry to the Earth’s atmosphere.

  • US consults with Japan, South Korea on North Korea approach

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan consulted with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea on Friday as the Biden administration settles on its approach for dealing with North Korea, including its nuclear program. The Biden administration has yet to disclose how it plans to handle North Korea, although it said this week its policy review was in the final stages.

  • Angels place reliever Ty Buttrey on restricted list after no-show at training site

    The Angels put reliever Ty Buttrey on the restricted list after he chose to not report to the team's alternate training site, manager Joe Maddon said.

  • Myanmar coup: Six-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack; suspect shot dead

    A car slammed into a security barricade near the Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another. The knife-wielding driver was fatally shot.

  • Florida Panthers claw past Detroit Red Wings in overtime despite missing injured stars

    Seemingly injured, Jonathan Huberdeau hopped on one leg, and Florida Panthers fans’ hearts did a similar leap.

  • Highest number of COVID-cases since state started recording data

    Elementary students in Massachusetts are set to return to full in-person learning Monday.

  • At least 48 people killed in Taiwan train accident

    At least 48 people died in Taiwan after a vehicle rolled down a hill and hit a passing train on Friday, causing it to partially derail outside a tunnel. Dozens of people were injured. The train had partially emerged from the tunnel, with many cars remaining inside. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted that emergency services "have been fully mobilized to rescue & assist the passengers & railway staff affected. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident." The accident occurred on the first day of the annual Tomb Sweeping Festival, a four-day religious festival when people return to their hometowns for family gatherings and to pay respects at their ancestors' graves. Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang said the Railways Administration would conduct checks on track lines to "prevent this from happening again." More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersBiden slams the door on ReaganismDear Mr. Trump, America needs you

  • 'Why does this keep happening?' Mass shootings in Boulder and Atlanta expose loopholes, weaknesses in gun laws

    Mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder exposed loopholes and weak gun restrictions that allowed suspects access to firearms.

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • The Netherlands celebrates 20 years of gay marriage

    This was the world's first legal same-sex weddingDate: April 1, 2001Dutch couple Gert Kasteel and Dolf Pasker made historywhen they married on April 1st, 2001Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands(SOUNDBITE) (English) ONE OF WORLD'S FIRST LEGALLY-RECOGNISED MARRIED GAY COUPLES, GERT KASTEEL AND DOLF PASKER, SAYING:KASTEEL: "All the square was filled with..."PASKER: "Cameras and journalists."JOURNALIST: "How did you feel?"KASTEEL: "Happy, very happy."PASKER: "A bit nervous."KASTEEL: "No!"PASKER: "A little bit."KASTEEL: "Maybe."Location: Weesp, NetherlandsThe Netherlands was the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage in 2001It's now legal in nearly 30 nations(SOUNDBITE) (English) ONE HALF OF ONE OF WORLD'S FIRST LEGALLY-RECOGNISED MARRIED GAY COUPLES, DOLF PASKER, SAYING:"It's nicer to say to other people: "He's my husband, he's my man." And it's natural to say so, otherwise I have to say, "He's my partner' or "He's my friend." And it has also helped me to accept myself."Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER EDITOR OF DUTCH GAY MAGAZINE 'GAY KRANT', NOW LAWMAKER, HENK KROL, SAYING:"Well it helped a lot because I was working in parliament, so I knew all the key figures. // And then, at that moment, everybody in the Netherlands said to me 'The Netherlands will be the first and the last country, the rest of the world won't follow you'. And you see what is happening right now, almost 30 countries in the whole world followed the Dutch example. And I could tell about it in Taiwan, in Canada, in South Africa, in America, in Spain and it's so good to see that almost every civilized country followed the Dutch way."

  • Mschf stops shipping Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' after Nike gets a restraining order

    Lil Nas X's $1,018 "Satan Shoes" made some think Nike was in league with the devil. It isn't — and now there's a restraining order halting shipment.

  • Review: 'Concrete Cowboy' lacks the charisma of the real Black Philadelphia horsemen

    Caleb McLaughlin of "Stranger Things" and Idris Elba star in "Concrete Cowboy," a rote drama about an African American teen and his estranged father.

  • Malik Monk goes down with injury just as the Charlotte Hornets need him most

    Malik Monk suffers right ankle sprain in fourth quarter against Brooklyn Nets.