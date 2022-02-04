Le Grand mother accused of killing 3 kids makes second court appearance, as questions remain

A Le Grand mother accused of killing her three children last month made her second appearance in Merced County Superior Court on Friday.

Patricia Ortiz, 31, was scheduled to enter a plea during the brief hearing, but Presiding Judge Carol Ash moved her arraignment hearing to Feb. 22. Meanwhile, attorneys on both sides will review evidence in the case.

She is accused of killing her children Anna Ortiz Lara, 8, Matteo Ortiz Lara, 5, and Alexa Ortiz Lara, 3. The children were found dead inside a Le Grand apartment on Jan. 12, and the defendant allegedly tried to take her own life.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated the case, hasn’t said the manner in which the children were killed. Witnesses told the Sun-Star the children were found dead in their beds by their father, who called out to his neighbors for help. Ortiz was also found in the bathroom with cuts on her wrists in an effort to take her own life, witnesses said.

Investigators also haven’t said publicly why Ortiz allegedly took the lives of her children. After she was taken into custody and treated for her wounds, Merced County Sheriff’s deputies said Ortiz was taken to Marie Green psychiatric center for a mental health evaluation, the results of which have not been released.

Ortiz remains in custody at the John Latorraca Correctional Center on three counts of felony murder with enhancements. She is being held without bail.

She is being represented by Deputy Public Defender Katharine Reed., who was appointed to the case Jan. 26.