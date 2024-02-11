Le Krewe de Bienville parade rolls in Downtown Mobile (Video)
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Le Krewe de Bienville passed Government Street Sunday afternoon in Downtown Mobile.
The parade, which began at 5 p.m., followed Route A:
Begins at Mobile Civic Center
Heads right on Church Street
Church Street to Royal Street
Royal Street to St. Francis Street
St. Francis Street to Conception Street
Conception Street to Government Street
Government Street to Washington Street
Washington Street to Broad Street
Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
Washington Street to Government Street
Ends at Mobile Civic Center
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.