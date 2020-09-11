Le Parc Suite Hotel Unveils Stylish Transformation Centered on Love and Art

Vibrant Interiors and Residential Comforts Meet at West Hollywood Lifestyle Hotel

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Parc Suite Hotel is pleased to announce the completion of an extraordinary $12 million transformation encompassing 154 suites, lobby, meeting space, corridors, and a brand-new fitness center. Designed by Alison Andrus of waldrop+nichols studio, Le Parc Suite Hotel has been reimagined to emulate an exclusive art collector's upscale metropolitan residence. Inspired by its location in the Design District of West Hollywood, where fashion and art meet music and film, Le Parc features a curated collection of locally inspired original artwork, along with vibrant, bold details within a clean and sophisticated architectural palette. Already a well-known retreat for rising stars and trendsetting celebrities, the residential-styled spaces, thoughtful amenities, and personal luxury service make Le Parc Suite Hotel an ideal destination to call home for weekend getaways or an extended vacation.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new Le Parc Suite Hotel in our dynamic city of West Hollywood," said Bert Seneca, general manager of Le Parc Suite Hotel. "Le Parc is designed as a place for everyone, as reflected in our diverse artwork, inviting amenities, and exceptional service. We're proud to welcome guests to Le Parc Suites where they'll experience the energy of West Hollywood combined with the comforts of home."

Elevated Expansive Suites

Each of Le Parc's 154 apartment-style suites are spacious and stylish, ranging from 650 to nearly 1,000 square feet. Updates include modern lighting, furnishings, décor and technology, in addition to brand-new private HVAC systems. The separate living areas include a queen sleeper sofa with chaise for lounging, fireplace, record player, kitchenette, dining table, and HDTV. The separate sleeping areas feature king beds or two queen beds and large closets. Each suite also includes a furnished balcony for outdoor enjoyment. Designed with the always-connected traveler in mind, Le Parc's suites offer high-speed Wi-Fi and a variety of comfortable spaces to work or play.

Story continues

WeHo Inspired Artwork

Le Parc's thoughtfully curated collection of art throughout the property is a reflection of its colorful West Hollywood destination. The can't-miss exterior murals along the front façade and wrap around the rooftop tennis court are by local artist Charlie Edmiston. Upon entering the hotel, guests are greeted with artist Scott Hile's 8-by-20-foot "LOVE" wall with energizing colors and inclusive message. The lobby features handwritten song lyrics from The Beatles and captivating, one-of-a-kind art collections for experiential stays. Pop culture portraits by Srinjoy Gangopadhyay celebrate iconic artists with a theme of 'Utopia' in a contemporary context with portraits of David Bowie, Ray Charles, Freddie Mercury, Diana Ross, and Stevie Wonder. Two mesmerizing works by renowned American artist Craig Alan are highlighted in the elevator cabs.

Lively Rooftop Pool and Skydeck

Designed to be reminiscent of a private backyard with iconic views of the Hollywood Hills, the Skydeck features a crystal blue pool surrounded by brand-new furnishings including colorful umbrellas, chaise lounges, tables and seating. Aside from a place to unwind, this space is ideal for dining, drinks, and lively and elegant events. Chef created culinary experiences can be enjoyed poolside overlooking Los Angeles.

Versatile Meetings & Events

The hotel's new 730-square-foot conference suite is completely versatile and available for meetings, intimate gatherings, video conferencing, and special occasions. The space has been redesigned with modern décor and abstract artwork and features a kitchenette, fireplace and all the technological advancements needed for a successful business meeting or presentation. The updated conference suite has doors and windows that open for fresh air and is a stylish space for groups of up to 40. The Rooftop Skydeck also is available, by reservation, for private parties, small weddings and bridal celebrations, press events, photo shoots, trunk shows, castings and more.

New Energizing Fitness Center

Le Parc has built a brand-new, state-of-the-art fitness center for cardio, weightlifting, resistance training, yoga, and stretching. The fitness center also offers a complimentary Peloton Bike for game-changing workouts. Bright colors throughout the gym, energetic music, complimentary towels, and fruit-infused water keep guests energized. For those wanting to step out and explore all West Hollywood has to offer, Le Parc provides complimentary bicycles.

Peace of Mind Promise

Le Parc's Peace of Mind Promise is its pledge to deliver the highest standards of cleanliness. From the check-in process to the in-suite experience, exceptional care is given to create a safe and pristine environment. Le Parc offers a safe retreat with balconies in each room, individual HVAC units for fresh air, kitchenettes for dining in, staircases as alternatives to elevators and uncrowded public spaces.

Special Offer - The Ultimate Threesome

In celebration of its multimillion-dollar transformation, Le Parc has created a special offer, called "The Ultimate Threesome," combining you, plus one huge suite, plus free overnight parking. Be one of the first to experience Le Parc Suite Hotel's redesign from now through Dec. 31, 2020 and receive complimentary overnight parking when booking direct.

For booking or for more information, visit www.leparcsuites.com or call 310-855-8888. Follow Le Parc Suite Hotel on Facebook and Instagram. Le Parc Suite Hotel is part of the West Hollywood Residential Collection along with Montrose Suite Hotel and The Chamberlain, all providing luxurious apartment style accommodations.

About OLS Hotels & Resorts

For more than 30 years, OLS Hotels & Resorts has transformed people, properties and communities as a leader in the hospitality industry managing and developing innovative boutique and branded properties throughout the U.S. With dual offices in Honolulu and Los Angeles, OLS Hotels & Resorts operates more than 30 properties across 10 states. Led by technology entrepreneur Ben Rafter, OLS specializes in using analytics and technology with its Hospitality Intelligence (H.I.) to ensure properties are optimizing return on investment. The company offers a full spectrum of hotel services with expertise in accounting, creative management, food and beverage, human resources development, marketing, sales and more. The OLS team is committed to going above and beyond with high-touch, personalized service in every aspect of its operations, from its interactions with guests to its relationships with owners. For more information, visit www.olshotels.com. Follow OLS Hotels & Resorts on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Rose Public Relations

Maggie Jackson

247187@email4pr.com

310-525-7906

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/le-parc-suite-hotel-unveils-stylish-transformation-centered-on-love-and-art-301128157.html

SOURCE Le Parc Suite Hotel