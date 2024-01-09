Le Peep passes the torch to new owners

Jan. 8—After years of service operating as a popular breakfast hub in St. Joseph, Le Peep has transitioned to new ownership in 2024.

Alan Thuman and his wife Shari turned the business, located at 919 N. Woodbine Road, over to James and Leslie Burris after running the restaurant for 13 years.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in the restaurant industry in St. Joseph, getting to know so many wonderful people," Thuman said. "Our customers have become lifelong friends. Thank you for supporting our business."

Leslie Burris, a Missouri Western graduate and 2011 winner of the Steven L. Craig School of Business entrepreneurship program, brings her business expertise to the establishment. She and her husband have owned and operated Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factories and a Blaze Pizza in southern California.

In 2018, the couple returned to Northwest Missouri. Leslie Burris has worked at Mosaic Life Care but said she is excited to acquire Le Peep.

"I am very thankful for this opportunity to purchase Le Peep," Burris said. "Alan has built a very successful business. My job is to learn as much from him as I can and carry the business forward."

Burris and her husband took over ownership of the restaurant on Jan. 1. They said customers can expect the same atmosphere and food they enjoy at the restaurant currently.

Le Peep is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.