Le Sueur County man accused of sexually assaulting minor

Feb. 6—LE CENTER — A Waterville man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Deken Don Kingsley, 40, was charged with criminal sexual misconduct in Le Sueur County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a girl, now 17, told police that she went to a friend's house in Waterville, where Kingsley was, on several occasions when she was 15 years old. She accused him of giving her marijuana and alcohol before sexually assaulting her, despite her telling him to stop.

An investigator reviewed TikTok messages between the two that were "sexual in nature" in August 2022. Kinglsey reportedly offered her weed and said he was surprised that she hadn't returned to the residence in a while.

Police say he also went into detail about performing sex acts on the girl, saying he knew she liked it, and he acknowledged he was 40 years old. At the time of the alleged acts, he would've been 37 or 38 years old, according to the complaint.

Kingsley's first appearance in court is set for Feb. 14.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola