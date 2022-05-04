Le Sueur County woman accused of storing meth pipes near children

May 4—LE CENTER — A Le Sueur County woman faces felony charges for allegedly storing methamphetamine paraphernalia near children.

Shannel Marie Neilan, 38, was charged Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force had been investigating alleged meth sales and usage at Neilan's home in Le Center in April and May.

Police used a search warrant on the property Monday, and Neilan reportedly showed investigators where her "stuff" was. They found glass pipes, multiple clear bags with residue inside, two containers with residue and two small zip bags with a 1 gram of a crystal substance inside, with field tests on the items turning up positive for meth.

An investigator had previously observed two children leave the home prior to the search. The complaint states the pipes were in places where the children would have "easy access to the rooms."

The items were found in a dresser drawer upstairs, the garage and the basement. The drawer and basement area were reportedly unlocked, and police noted there was children's clothing and a scooter nearby.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola