Le Sueur man accused of possessing child pornography

Aug. 1—LE CENTER — A Le Sueur man is accused of possessing child pornography, according to a court charge filed in late July.

Eric Reed Mitchell, 59, faces a felony related to the accusation in Le Sueur County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension referred three internet crimes against children investigations to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office on June 28. The investigations reportedly found pornographic photos and videos of female minors associated with a Yahoo email account.

Mitchell allegedly acknowledged that the email address was his, according to the complaint.

