Le Sueur man accused of shotgun threat

Dec. 5—LE SUEUR — A Le Sueur man was charged after being accused of making threats with a shotgun and knife.

Andre Al Jointer, 59, faces two felonies for assault and a misdemeanor for recklessly handling a dangerous weapon in Le Sueur County District Court.

The charges stem from two calls to police on Nov. 29, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states a man told police that Jointer came to his door in Le Sueur, started to point a shotgun at him and threatened him.

Another caller said Jointer was intoxicated that day when he pulled a knife out on her and others in a house.

