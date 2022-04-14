Le Sueur man allegedly put chokehold on woman

Apr. 14—LE CENTER — A Le Sueur man reportedly put a woman in a chokehold during an argument Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Jason Eric Lysne, 42, faces a felony charge for domestic assault by strangulation in Le Sueur County District Court.

A woman told police a drunken Lysne refused to leave her residence. The complaint states the two started arguing, leading to Lysne smacking her in the face while she was drinking coffee.

Lysne allegedly then put her in a chokehold and brought her to the floor. She reported not being able to breathe.

He reportedly continued to pin her down for about five minutes. Once he got off of her, the complaint states, she went to a neighbor's residence.

A responding officer reported seeing slight red marks on the woman's neck. She also showed coffee-stained pants to the officer she said were caused by Lysne hitting her.

Lynse admitted to an argument but denied he did anything wrong, the complaint said.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola