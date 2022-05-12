Le Sueur man charged with criminal sexual conduct

May 12—LE CENTER — A Le Sueur man faces a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge related to an alleged incident in October.

Matthew Douglas Erickson, 37, was charged Wednesday in Le Sueur County District Court.

A woman came forward in April to report she'd been sexually assaulted in mid-October, according to a criminal complaint. The woman had reportedly told Erickson she wasn't interested in being in a romantic relationship with him one month earlier.

The complaint states the two were at the Green Mill Bar one night drinking until about 1:30 a.m., with the woman saying she drank to excess enough to be mentally impaired. Erickson then drove her to his house, and she recalled falling asleep face down on his bed.

She reportedly woke up in the middle of the night to him sexually assaulting her, according to the complaint. Once he fell asleep, she stated she left to walk home.

A felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge indicates an alleged sexual assault happened while a victim was mentally impaired, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola