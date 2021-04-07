Le Sueur man charged with sixth DWI after ATV crash

Apr. 7—LE SUEUR — A repeat drunken driver crashed an ATV into a vehicle, walked home injured and then resisted arrest in Le Sueur, charges say.

Joshua David Throldahl, 31, of Le Sueur, was charged with felony DWI Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court. He also is charged with gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation, misdemeanor failing to stop after a crash and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.

According to the court complaint:

A witness reported a man crashed an ATV into the back of a vehicle on Swan Street Sunday night. The man reportedly staggered and lay down in the road for a few minutes before walking away.

A woman waved down officers outside Throldahl's residence a few blocks away. She said she had locked Throldahl out of the house after he left the family Easter gathering to go out drinking.

The woman said Throldahl returned home a few minutes prior, forced open the door and pushed her.

Officers found Throldahl asleep inside the residence with bleeding injuries to his head, shoulder, ankle and arms. He smelled of alcohol, yelled at officers and had slurred speech.

Throldahl resisted arrest but later agreed to go to Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center. He was transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center.

He refused to give a blood or urine sample to test his alcohol concentration. He swore at an officer and said: "I refuse to be entrapped by your society."

Throldahl has six prior DWI convictions and is on probation for the two most recent offenses in 2013.