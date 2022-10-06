Le Sueur man pleads guilty in child porn case

Oct. 6—LE CENTER — A Le Sueur man pleaded guilty to felony possession of child pornography this week.

Eric Reed Mitchell, 59, was initially charged in Le Sueur County District Court in July. In late June the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension referred three separate investigations related to internet crimes against children to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators reportedly found multiple pornographic photos and videos of female minors associated with Mitchell's Yahoo email account. A criminal complaint states he acknowledged he owned the email address that was the subject of the investigation.

In petitioning to enter a guilty plea Tuesday, there will be a presentence investigation to be completed one week prior to his sentencing. The investigation's results will factor into what sentence he receives.

Mitchell's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 3 and will be presided over by Judge Patrick Goggins.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola