Le Sueur man sentenced on domestic violence charge

Mar. 8—LE CENTER — A Le Sueur man was sentenced to jail time and supervised probation this week after pleading guilty to a domestic assault charge.

Craig Allen House, 67, initially faced a felony domestic assault charge related to an incident on Feb. 16 in Le Sueur. He pleaded guilty and was convicted on a lesser, misdemeanor domestic assault charge Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court.

House's sentence calls for him to serve 60 days in county jail, minus 19 days of time already served. He'll also be placed on supervised probation and need to meet conditions, including no contact with the victim or victims and undergoing a domestic abuse evaluation, for two years.

The incident on Feb. 16 reportedly involved House choking a woman's roommate at her house, according to a criminal complaint. Police said House told them that the roommate had disrespected him, and he reportedly admitted to the choking.

