Le Sueur man sentenced for sexual assault

Jan. 3—LE CENTER — A Le Sueur man was sentenced to jail time and probation after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct Tuesday.

Matthew Douglas Erickson, 38, was first charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Le Sueur County District Court in May 2022 shortly after a woman came forward to report he sexually assaulted her in October 2021. The charge indicates the victim was mentally impaired at the time of the incident.

The incident reportedly occurred after the two were drinking at a bar and he drove her to his house. She told police she had previously told him she wasn't interested in a romantic relationship with him, but then woke up to him sexually assaulting her.

Once he fell asleep, she said she left his home.

The guilty plea includes a stay of adjudication, meaning Erickson would not have the felony on his record if he completes probation, according to court records.

He'll serve 45 days in county jail before being put on supervised probation for five years ending in 2028. His jail sentence will be split into 30 days starting Feb. 2 followed by 15 days starting Sept. 28.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola