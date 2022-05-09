Le Sueur motorist charged after collision with train

May 9—LE SUEUR — A Le Sueur man was reportedly driving his truck while impaired when he collided with a train Wednesday, charges allege.

John Edward Hart, 41, was charged with a gross misdemeanor for drug possession and six misdemeanors including driving while impaired, obstructing a railroad track and careless driving Friday in Le Sueur County District Court.

A criminal complaint states Le Sueur police officers responded to a report about a truck stuck on railroad tracks behind a Holiday gas station Wednesday. They reported seeing significant damage on the truck with Hart standing nearby.

When they asked Hart how his truck ended up on the tracks, he allegedly had no reaction or explanation. The officers stated they found an open whiskey bottle inside the truck, along with empty cans and bottles, a pill bottle with what appeared to be marijuana in it, a glass marijuana pipe, and a methamphetamine pipe with residue that field tested positive for meth.

Hart allegedly couldn't pass multiple field sobriety tests at the scene, according to the complaint. He didn't consent to a blood draw after his arrest, but voluntarily agreed to a urine test.

