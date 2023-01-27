Le Sueur woman, New Prague man charged with drug sales

Jan. 26—LE CENTER — A Le Sueur woman and New Prague man face felony drug sale charges related to an investigation by task force agents.

Melissa Lyn Quast, 45, was charged with felony first-degree sale of controlled substances and felony second-degree drug possession Thursday in Le Sueur County District Court. Tate Jason Mikunda, 46, was charged with the same felonies along with a misdemeanor for driving after revocation.

A criminal complaint states agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force received a tip in December about Quast selling drugs for Mikunda.

A Le Sueur County sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop on the two Tuesday and reported finding 33.2 grams of suspended methamphetamine, baggies, a smoking device, pills, cellphones and $2,454 in cash in Quast's purse. Agents then applied for a search warrant on Mikunda's residence in rural New Prague and found about 102 grams of meth in powder form, about 28 grams of meth in liquid form and 26 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, according to the complaint.

Mikunda's room reportedly also had scales, baggies, pipes and fake IDs in it.

Both Quast and Mikunda were on probation at the time for previous drug offenses. Their first appearances in court are set for Feb. 14.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola