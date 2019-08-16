Is Le Tanneur & Cie Société anonyme (EPA:LTAN) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Le Tanneur & Cie Société anonyme (EPA:LTAN) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Le Tanneur & Cie Société anonyme's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Le Tanneur & Cie Société anonyme had €2.80m of debt in December 2018, down from €3.91m, one year before. However, it also had €2.68m in cash, and so its net debt is €118.0k.

How Strong Is Le Tanneur & Cie Société anonyme's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Le Tanneur & Cie Société anonyme had liabilities of €16.9m due within a year, and liabilities of €3.12m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €2.68m as well as receivables valued at €9.21m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €8.17m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Le Tanneur & Cie Société anonyme has a market capitalization of €36.4m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. But either way, Le Tanneur & Cie Société anonyme has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Le Tanneur & Cie Société anonyme's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Le Tanneur & Cie Société anonyme reported revenue of €59m, which is a gain of 5.0%. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Le Tanneur & Cie Société anonyme had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost €3.3m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled €1.5m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So to be blunt we think it is risky. For riskier companies like Le Tanneur & Cie Société anonyme I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.