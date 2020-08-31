Lea Michele's birthday was extra special this year.

The "Scream Queens" actress turned 34 on Saturday and took to Instagram to show fans how she celebrated the big day, her first as a new mom.

Michele shared a photo of herself holding newborn son Ever Leo while looking at a cake made especially for her with "Happy Birthday Mama!" written on it.

This came just three days after she first posted about welcoming Ever with husband Zandy Reich, posting a photo of them holding their son's little foot.

This is the first child for both the "Spring Awakening" star and Reich, 37, who married in March 2019. The couple became engaged in April 2018.

Michele first announced she was pregnant in May, just weeks before apologizing for past bad behavior, including racism and bullying, on the set of "Glee."

Lea Michele celebrates 1st birthday as a mom with new photo of baby Ever originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com