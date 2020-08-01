Lea Thompson backs up Brad Garrett's claim that Ellen DeGeneres treated people 'horribly': 'True story'

JB Lacroix / Getty Images Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lea Thompson agreed with Brad Garrett's claim that it was "common knowledge" that Ellen DeGeneres mistreated people.

Garrett said on Twitter Friday that the reportedly toxic work environment at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" "comes from the top."

He added that it's "common knowledge" that the host treated people "horribly."

The "Back to the Future" actress responded to Garrett's comment and wrote, "True story. It is."

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Lea Thompson seconded Brad Garrett's claim that it was "common knowledge" that Ellen DeGeneres mistreated people on her show.

Amid negative reports containing accounts from current and former employees describing a toxic work environment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the talk-show host penned a letter to staffers personally apologizing to anyone who felt they weren't treated with respect and saying she hadn't been able to closely manage the show as it grew in recent years.

On Friday, the "Everybody Love Raymond" actor, who's appeared on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" multiple times, tweeted a link to Variety's article about her letter and called out the talk-show host for her role in the allegations.

"Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge," he wrote.

The "Back to the Future" actress responded to People's report about Garrett's comment that DeGeneres' behavior is "common knowledge."

"True story. It is," she wrote.

The host and her show, which began airing in 2003, have faced backlash after current and former employees have raised allegations of a toxic work environment on the show in multiple reports.

In April, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" crew reportedly felt "distressed" about their treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic — citing a lack in communication and reduced hours.

Buzzfeed News then published a report on July 16 in which both current and former workers said they experienced a "toxic work environment" on the show.

The show's executive producers — Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner — released a statement to Buzzfeed News assuming responsibility for the employees' negative experience while working on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment," the statement read.

"We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It's not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us."

WarnerMedia, the company that distributes "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," has since launched an internal investigation conducted by an employee relations group and a third-party firm to look into the allegations.

After interviewing dozens of current and former employees, WarnerMedia released a statement that the company was "disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show's day-to-day management."

Read the original article on Insider