Lead agent in charge of Jackson, MS FBI announces retirement

Jermicha Fomby, the special agent in charge of the FBI Jackson field office, announced his official retirement from the Jackson FBI at a Wednesday press conference.

Jackson's field office covers the state of Mississippi.

Fomby said his departure date is set for the end of the year, after assuming the role in September 2021. He has worked within the FBI for more than 20 years.

He said he wants to extend his thanks to the public for trusting in him, the media for pushing law enforcement to be accountable and officials for working alongside of him. Fomby decided it was time for him to move forward.

His successor has not been announced, and Fomby said he does not know who will fill his role either.

"The things we really wanted to focus on when coming here to Mississippi were to be outward facing, have more active engagement, and make Mississippi feel like ... the FBI was their neighbor but also someone that they can trust," Fomby said. "I hope that the people of Mississippi have the confidence in knowing that you can continue having that as something you can count on, on the days going forward past my time of being here."

During the press conference, he said he would like to see his successor continue to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

Fomby also left behind a message for the agency to keep restoring and maintaining the trust of the community.

Trust, he said, was built through community engagement initiatives such as the FBI Citizens Academy. The program gives participants an insight into the structure and operation of FBI field offices and resident agencies. They also learn the services the FBI provides to local and state law enforcement agencies.

Fomby said the agency plans to host teen academies for high schoolers as well as doing outreach at historically Black colleges and universities in 2024.

He said the goal of these initiatives is to provide an understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community through discussion and education, while pushing diversity and inclusion.

"In order for us to be effective in our investigations, the public has to know and trust us. The public has to believe that if they are going to be bold and courageous enough to come and share information with us, that they have a safeguard," Fomby said. "And I've noticed this a lot when it came to inappropriate actions by law enforcement officers."

"There's a lot more work to be done, and there's a lot of things that should have been done a long time ago. However, if the public is willing to give us a pass and say, regardless of what we didn't do before we are currently do things now, then we need to do things to maintain trust and confidence that we are going to continue that path. And know that we won't back away."

As Fomby prepares for his departure, he said he will work to ensure the communication and trust with the public continues.

"I'll be a citizen of Mississippi. As a citizen, my plan is to expect the same thing that citizens have expected of me," Fomby said. "(I) encourage the people of Mississippi to not back off and maintain the level of expectations of the FBI and other leaders here in the state to do the right thing."

"We are in positions of public trust. We are stewards of authority for the community. So, it's imperative that we execute to the needs (of the people) and be the will of the people."

