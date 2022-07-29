Lead defendant pleads guilty in Waycross-area fentanyl and heroin trafficking operation

Eric Lashawn Hayes, aka, “Pee Wee”, 28, of Blackshear, Georgia., is awaiting sentencing by a federal judge.

Hayes pleaded guilty to charges relating to a Waycross, Georgia, fentanyl and heroin trafficking operation. He joins five other defendants who admitted their roles in the conspiracy.

According to the most recent announcement by David H. Estes, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Hayes now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, up to life.

He is also looking at substantial financial penalties and a minimum of eight years of supervised release after serving any prison term.

“Opioid addiction and overdose, particularly those involving fentanyl, continue to ravage our country,” said Estes. “Eric Hayes typifies the gun-carrying drug trafficker whose activities fuel the opioid epidemic and the violent crime it inflicts on our communities.”

A total of six defendants were named in February 2021 in USA v. Hayes, et. al, an indictment targeting a drug distribution network in the greater Waycross area.

The investigation began in July 2020 after multiple drug overdoses were traced to heroin and fentanyl. Three overdoses resulted in deaths.

The Pierce and Ware County sheriff’s offices began the investigation as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration joined on. This led to the identification of Hayes as a supply source for the illegal drugs.

All six defendants have now plead guilty. They include the brother of Eric Hayes, Cyrlus LaShawn Hayes, aka “Dubo,” 45, of Waycross; Crystal Champagne, 34, of Waycross; Preston Connor Luke, 27, of Blackshear; Renalba Jamar Green, aka “Reno”, 35, of Waycross; and Davey Green, aka “Little Dave”, 35, of Waycross.

“Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin – the combination of these deadly substances has claimed many lives,” said Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta Field Division.

