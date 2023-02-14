Who should lead? Democrats, Republicans struggle to decide

This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right. Biden and Trump are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024. But a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as his party's leader, and a clear opening for new leadership. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a third of both Democrats and Republicans are unsure of who they want leading their party. (AP Photo/File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
69
HANNAH FINGERHUT
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — While President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024, a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as his party's leader and a clear opening for new standard-bearers.

About a third of both Democrats and Republicans are unsure of who they want leading their party, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

No single Democrat captures significant support when asked who should be their party's leader; instead, Democrats sprinkle their attention across more than a dozen politicians. Yet they also feel more hopeful than dejected about their party. Some Republicans, meanwhile, coalesce around a couple of individuals — Trump included. But a majority remain uncommitted to him despite his grip on the party, and Republicans have grown somewhat more pessimistic about the GOP’s future.

The findings reflect a deep sense of uncertainty about the future of the nation’s political parties and the challenges both face in tethering their frayed — and perhaps disenchanted — coalitions.

For Democrats, it's anotherwarning sign about the depth of Biden’s support amid concerns about nominating someone who would be 86 at the end of a second term.

“He’s certainly at an age where he’s not going to run for office, he’s gonna walk,” said David Townsend, a 58-year-old veteran services manager in Indianapolis who leans toward the Democratic Party.

Townsend said he would support Biden if he were the nominee, but he wants a new voice to lead with vigor and energy. He suggests Biden could have a role in shaping the future.

“He needs to be on the lookout for a standard-bearer, someone that could carry his message forward,” Townsend said.

Despite his status as an incumbent president who has accomplished many of the party's long-sought priorities, fewer than half of Democrats — 41% — identify Biden as the current leader of the party in an open-ended question. Just 12% said they want Biden in the role.

But Democrats are far from rallying behind someone else. They lack consensus on one individual — or even two or three — to lead them. Instead, in the open-ended question, 15 people are each mentioned by between 1% and 5% of Democrats. Thirty-seven percent say they don’t know or don’t answer the question.

By contrast, among Republicans, 22% name Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and 20% name Trump as the individual they want to lead the party.

Republican Daniel Alvarez, 30, of Lakeland, Florida, likes both his governor, DeSantis, and Trump.

“I would preferably take either one of those guys,” said Alvarez, a lineman for a telephone company. But if it came down to it, he’d choose Trump in a primary.

“The country was better" when Trump was president, he said.

Still, there appears to be openness to a new face among Republicans, as there is among Democrats, even if there isn’t someone specific in mind.

A majority of Republicans don’t choose Trump or DeSantis, though no other individual comes close to their level of support. Eleven others — including former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who launched her 2024 bid Tuesday — are each named by just 1% of Republicans.

Angela Foster became emotional talking about how she feels the country is going in the wrong direction under Biden’s leadership. The 66-year-old Republican-leaning independent voted for Trump in 2020.

“I would love to see Trump back in the Oval Office to straighten things up. Followed by DeSantis. That’s what I want. I want an eight-year plan,” she said with a laugh.

But Foster, who lives in Gallipolis, Ohio, and works part-time as a cashier, said she wants to see the Republican Party get back to its traditional values and quit the infighting.

Only 38% of Republicans say they are optimistic about the future of the Republican Party, while 36% are pessimistic and 24% say they feel neither. Pessimism has grown since October, when 27% said they were.

By comparison, more Democrats look ahead with hope. Forty-four percent of Democrats say they are optimistic about the future of the Democratic Party, while 26% are pessimistic. An additional 30% say they are neither.

Republicans who are pessimistic are less likely than optimistic ones to name a chosen leader. Overall, 34% of Republicans — more than either Trump or DeSantis get individually — say they don’t know or didn’t respond to the question.

Hugh Lawing considers himself an independent who leans toward the Republican Party. He doesn’t want Trump to run and isn’t sure about DeSantis, who he said “wants to be “Trump Jr.” The 59-year-old retiree in Marietta, Georgia, hopes that more options will come forward.

“It’s a long way away and it’s up in the air,” Lawing said.

For Democrats, there’s no shortage of options, including lawmakers and others unlikely to seek the nomination. Trailing Biden at 12% as the preferred leader, new House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez each earn 5%.

Greg Davis, 34, voted for Biden in the 2020 general election. But as a self-identified social Democrat, he was “not impressed” with Biden during the primary campaign and would prefer a progressive candidate.

“I would rather he not,” the Hilliard, Ohio resident said of Biden running for reelection. “But I don’t really have a specific candidate in mind.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and even former President Barack Obama are each named as the preferred party leader by 3% of Democrats.

“I can’t admire that man enough,” Darlene Zwolinski said of Obama.

Zwolinski, a 63-year-old acupuncturist in Lakewood, Colorado, said she’s happy with what Biden has done, but he was mainly the one “to get the win” against Trump and, for that reason, might have to be the one again.

“If there was somebody in the wings that was like (Obama) that could step in, I would love to see Biden bless that person and maybe graciously bow out," she said. "However, I don’t see anybody right now.”

___

The poll of 1,068 adults was conducted Jan. 26-30 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

Recommended Stories

  • Reports: T-Mobile users experience service outages across US

    Customers of wireless provider T-Mobile US Inc. reported widespread service outages in the U.S. late Monday, according to websites tracking service interruptions. Posts on Downdetector.com and Product-Reviews.net indicated T-Mobile service outages in multiple areas of the country. Numerous posts by users said their service had been changed to “SOS mode,” meaning they were not directly connected to a network but could still make emergency calls.

  • Politics latest news: Making Brexit work is a 'delusion', says Guy Verhofstadt

    Guy Verhofstadt has claimed the suggestion that Brexit can be made to work is a "delusion" as he called for Britain and Brussels to rethink their relationship.

  • Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • Letters: Joe Biden is no John Wayne. Rape charges forever alter former OSU players' lives

    Letters to the Editor: 'Prey on Patients' raises more questions. Former Ohio State players' reputations ruined. Thanks for the laugh. Biden is more like Pee Wee

  • Amazon's Zoox tests robotaxi on public road with employees as passengers

    Amazon.com Inc's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said on Monday it has successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road in a move to bring it closer to commercial service for the general public. The Feb. 11 test, conducted between two Zoox buildings a mile apart at its headquarters in Foster City, California, was part of the launch of a no-cost employee shuttle service that will also help the company refine its technology. "Putting the vehicle on (an) open public road and validating our approach to all of the different requirements, including regulatory, is a big step and we would not have done it unless internally we were already looking at the line of sight for going commercial," Chief Executive Aicha Evans told reporters on a conference call.

  • Super Bowl LVII Eagles grades by position after loss to Chiefs

    Here's a look at position-by-position grades after the Eagles' 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. By Dave Zangaro

  • Whitmer dismisses lack of Dem enthusiasm for Biden

    “Six months ago, there were people who were writing political obituaries for a lot of Democratic governors,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

  • Some Ukrainian soldiers freeze sperm amid war with Russia

    As Vitalii Khroniuk lay facedown on the ground taking cover from Russian artillery fire, the Ukrainian solider had just one regret: He had never had a child. Aware that he could die at any moment, the 29-year-old decided to try cryopreservation — the process of freezing sperm or eggs that some Ukrainian soldiers are turning to as they face the possibility that they might never go home. “It’s not scary to die, but it’s scary when you don’t leave anyone behind,” said Khroniuk, who had quickly joined the war effort, without a thought about his future, when Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago.

  • Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney saw ‘blood in the water’ ... then made Super Bowl-shifting play

    Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney helped deliver a Super Bowl victory with two of the biggest plays in the game.

  • House Republican says it’s ‘unfortunate’ Democrats ‘scare’ seniors with talks of cutting Social Security, Medicare

    Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) criticized Democrats for trying to “scare” seniors by suggesting that Republicans want to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare, a move that Comer said is not on the table when it comes to GOP plans for spending cuts. “It’s very disappointing that the president and Chuck Schumer would continue to…

  • Tunisia: President Kais Saied's critics arrested in crackdown

    The head of an independent radio station is the latest to be held in a wave of arrests.

  • Pence Plans to Challenge Special Counsel Subpoena in Trump Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is planning to challenge a grand jury subpoena from the special counsel investigating Donald Trump and his allies on grounds the separation of powers shields him from some Justice Department inquiries. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to S

  • 2 Ways This Debt Ceiling Debate Ends

    Political battles in Washington sometimes feature the hallmarks of a bad sequel that uses the same narrative threads as its predecessor — just with less verve and imagination. In 2023, it’s taking the form of another round of drama over the debt ceiling. Congressional Republicans say they won’t back a debt ceiling hike without spending […]

  • How a Bush-era law requiring border ‘perfection’ stands at center of GOP impeachment case

    A budding GOP impeachment case against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is relying on a 2006 law that says operational control of the border means the prevention “of all unlawful entries” to the United States — a standard seen as impossible to meet. The Secure Fence Act of 2006 was passed during a failed Bush-era effort to…

  • Spy balloon and unidentified objects put China threat center stage

    Senators on Wednesday will receive their second briefing in two weeks on the rising military threat posed by China, an issue that is fast emerging as the biggest area of shared concern between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill. Some lawmaker and experts see escalating tensions with China as the dawn of a new Cold…

  • Here's What The Cast Of "The Last Of Us" Looked Like In Some Of Their Earliest Roles Vs. Now

    Pedro Pascal was such a baby in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." 😭

  • Jada Pinkett Smith says having alopecia forced her to 'see the beauty of myself beyond my aesthetics'

    The actress says she learned "detachment" as a result of having her autoimmune disorder in the spotlight after the Oscars.

  • Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big mistake’

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said the House GOP’s jeering at President Biden during the State of the Union address last week was a “big mistake” by the party. “Big mistake. Look, you know, you don’t want to — you don’t want to rise to the bait, and they did, a…

  • Cincinnati leaders meet with Amtrak to discuss expansion of passenger rail service

    Earlier in February, Governor Mike DeWine directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for funding to expand the rail service, with the Federal Railroad Administration's Corridor Identification and Development Program set to choose possible railway corridors within Ohio.

  • IRS is keeping up with tax season so far, early data shows

    As of Feb. 3, the agency had processed almost 16.8 million tax returns, an increase of 29.1% over the same time a year ago.