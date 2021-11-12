Lead detective details how he learned eyewitness knew Anderson shooting suspect

Nov. 12—ANDERSON — The lead detective testified he learned the eyewitness could identify Tywain Perry as the shooter in the 2016 death of Carlson Conn.

Anderson Police Department Detective Cliff Cole testified Friday that he learned that eyewitness Marcus Prickett told Conn's family members and his mother that he knew who the shooter was in the Dec. 8 incident in the 2400 block of Lincoln Street.

Perry is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 on charges of murder and attempted murder. The trial will resume Monday.

During questioning by deputy prosecutor Jesse Miller, Cole said in the initial interview with Prickett he was given a description of the shooter, but no identification.

Cole later learned from Conn's relatives that Prickett identified the shooter as "Tee Smooth" later on the day of the shooting.

While officers were at the scene of the shooting after Prickett's first interview, Cole said Prickett's mother arrived and said her son provided the name of "Tee Smooth" but was afraid to talk.

During a second interview, Prickett told Cole the nickname and later identified Perry from a Facebook post.

Prickett said that Conn had been purchasing crack cocaine from Perry and owed him money.

Former APD Detective Kevin Earley explained how Perry was arrested on a warrant on Jan. 28, 2017.

Earley said they received information that Perry might be in a white vehicle that was parked in the 2300 block of Arrow Avenue.

He said officers arrived at the scene and observed a white vehicle, but Perry was not inside.

Earley said they went back to the Arrow Avenue address and the resident of the house was argumentative and wouldn't open the door.

He testified looking through a window in the door and could see three other people moving around.

Earley said eventually police were given permission to enter the residence and observed two men and a woman leaving.

"I believed there was someone else in the house," he said.

Story continues

Officers searched the house with their weapons drawn on a report the suspect was armed and dangerous, Earley said.

Perry was found hiding in an attic room.

"I yelled for Perry and there was no answer," Earley said. "I opened the door and found him hiding in the back corner of the room."

He said Perry didn't resist and no weapon was found.

Detective Norman Rayford testified that he was asked to make contact with Perry's father to have his son brought to police headquarters for questioning.

Detectives between December and January attempted to reach Perry on his cellphone and left messages with his parents to turn himself in on the warrant.

During questioning, the detectives indicated they didn't know if Perry ever got the messages from his parents.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.